CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 Kickoff: Teams, Matches, and Venues Revealed

The first round of the CONCACAF Gold Cup will witness Group D matches, featuring the United States against Haiti, Saudi Arabia, and Trinidad and Tobago. This revelation follows Thursday night's draw, which CONCACAF conducted in Miami but had not publicly specified until later.

Defending champions Mexico will compete in Group A alongside Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Suriname. Meanwhile, Canada and Panama have their own challenging group lineups, ready to take on their respective opponents in this prestigious biennial tournament for North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The tournament draws great anticipation as venue details for individual matches remain undisclosed, except for the opening and final matches, scheduled respectively for June 14 in Inglewood, California, and July 6 in Houston. This edition will run concurrently with FIFA's Club World Cup, affecting player participation priorities as per FIFA's stipulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)