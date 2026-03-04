Drone Strike at U.S. Embassy: Rising Tensions in Saudi Arabia

A suspected Iranian drone struck the Central Intelligence Agency's station at the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, on Monday. The incident, reported by a source familiar with the matter to Reuters, has prompted increased security concerns in the region.

Despite the impact, there is no indication that the CIA station was specifically targeted in the attack. The CIA has declined to comment on the situation. The drone strike forms part of a series of escalations in the Middle East following U.S. and Israeli operations in Iran on Saturday.

The Saudi defense ministry confirmed the embassy was hit by two drones, leading to a limited fire and damage. In response, Washington's mission in Saudi Arabia has warned Americans to avoid the embassy, while also canceling routine and emergency U.S. citizen services appointments due to heightened security threats.