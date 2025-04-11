Left Menu

2030 World Cup: A Massive Expansion Proposal Sparks Debate

Alejandro Dominguez of CONMEBOL has proposed expanding the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams across three continents. FIFA is evaluating the proposal, which guarantees spots for all CONMEBOL nations. Critics argue this could dilute competitive quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 11-04-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 10:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alejandro Dominguez, president of South American soccer's governing body CONMEBOL, has officially proposed an expansion of the 2030 World Cup from 32 to 64 teams. This historic centennial edition is set to be spread across three continents.

During CONMEBOL's 80th Ordinary Congress, Dominguez highlighted the importance of a unique celebration that marks 100 years since the inaugural World Cup in Uruguay, one of the six host nations alongside Paraguay, Argentina, Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. The expansion could see all 10 CONMEBOL member countries participating, offering widespread representation.

However, not everyone is supportive of the proposal. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin labels it a 'bad idea,' with critics cautioning that increasing the number of teams could undermine the quality of play and diminish the significance of the qualifying rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

