Scottie Scheffler's Stellar Start at the Masters

Golf's prodigy, Scottie Scheffler, made a strong statement in the opening round of the Masters, shooting a flawless 68. Despite struggles earlier this year, his game appeared sharp with notable birdie putts and bunker saves at Augusta.

The defending champion's opening birdies, including a 62-footer on the fourth, set him on a promising path. As Scheffler kept his card clean, he expressed satisfaction with his performance.

History shows starting well at the Masters is crucial, and Scheffler knows how to capitalize on it. With aspirations for a third green jacket, his opening success might push him closer to joining golfing greats like Jack Nicklaus.

(With inputs from agencies.)