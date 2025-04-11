Left Menu

Phil Mickelson Struggles at Masters: A Legend's Rocky Start

Phil Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion, had a challenging start at Augusta National with a 3-over 75. Facing the possibility of missing the cut for only the fourth time, Mickelson's round included several bogeys and missed opportunities, contrasting his previous success at the tournament.

Updated: 11-04-2025 10:17 IST
Phil Mickelson
  • Country:
  • United States

Phil Mickelson, a seasoned three-time Masters champion at 54, faced a challenging opening at the prestigious Augusta National, managing a 3-over 75 on Thursday.

This result places him at risk of missing the cut for only the fourth time in 32 appearances. Known for his remarkable past performances, Mickelson's struggles were evident, especially with missed opportunities on holes 17 and 18, attributed to critical misplays like bogeys and strategic errors that marred his round.

Despite a credible birdie on hole 16, Mickelson's round lacked the momentum needed to secure a strong position. Meanwhile, 65-year-old Fred Couples stole some of Mickelson's thunder with an impressive opening round of 71, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of the Masters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

