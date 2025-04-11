Phil Mickelson Struggles at Masters: A Legend's Rocky Start

Phil Mickelson, a seasoned three-time Masters champion at 54, faced a challenging opening at the prestigious Augusta National, managing a 3-over 75 on Thursday.

This result places him at risk of missing the cut for only the fourth time in 32 appearances. Known for his remarkable past performances, Mickelson's struggles were evident, especially with missed opportunities on holes 17 and 18, attributed to critical misplays like bogeys and strategic errors that marred his round.

Despite a credible birdie on hole 16, Mickelson's round lacked the momentum needed to secure a strong position. Meanwhile, 65-year-old Fred Couples stole some of Mickelson's thunder with an impressive opening round of 71, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of the Masters.

