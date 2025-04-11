Kazakhstan Dominates in Billie Jean King Cup

Kazakhstan made history by becoming the first team to reach the Billie Jean King Cup Finals after a commanding 3-0 triumph against Colombia. On Friday, Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva delivered outstanding singles victories, cementing their dominance in the premier women's team tennis event.

The world number 10, Rybakina, showcased her prowess by overpowering Yuliana Lizarazo with a 6-1 6-2 victory, securing Kazakhstan's spot in the knockout stages for the third consecutive time. Rybakina expressed her delight: 'We have a really good team, and I'm super happy to get the win.'

Adding to Kazakhstan's success, Zarina Diyas and Zhibek Kulambayeva clinched the doubles match against Lizarazo and Maria Paulina Perez-Garcia, completing a pristine whitewash. This victory dashed the hopes of seven-time champions Australia, who were unable to advance from Group D.

