Piastri's Confidence: McLaren Unfazed by Regulation Changes

Australian Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri has downplayed concerns regarding McLaren's performance amid upcoming regulation changes. He remains optimistic about the team's strength throughout the season.

The FIA is set to enforce stricter front wing load tests from June's Spanish Grand Prix to mitigate car aerodynamics flex. Red Bull's Christian Horner suggested the tweak could significantly affect team dynamics. However, Piastri believes that McLaren, currently leading both championships, will maintain its competitive edge.

Piastri expressed contentment with McLaren's performance, preferring his current team over others like Red Bull. Despite the challenging nature of the McLaren car, Piastri is satisfied with its familiar design and performance, confident of the team's continued success.

(With inputs from agencies.)