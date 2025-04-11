Left Menu

Piastri's Confidence: McLaren Unfazed by Regulation Changes

Oscar Piastri is confident McLaren will remain strong throughout the F1 season despite upcoming regulation changes impacting car aerodynamics. He prefers driving for McLaren over Red Bull, emphasizing faith in their competitive edge. New rules on front wing load tests take effect starting the Spanish Grand Prix on June 1.

Oscar Piastri

Australian Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri has downplayed concerns regarding McLaren's performance amid upcoming regulation changes. He remains optimistic about the team's strength throughout the season.

The FIA is set to enforce stricter front wing load tests from June's Spanish Grand Prix to mitigate car aerodynamics flex. Red Bull's Christian Horner suggested the tweak could significantly affect team dynamics. However, Piastri believes that McLaren, currently leading both championships, will maintain its competitive edge.

Piastri expressed contentment with McLaren's performance, preferring his current team over others like Red Bull. Despite the challenging nature of the McLaren car, Piastri is satisfied with its familiar design and performance, confident of the team's continued success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

