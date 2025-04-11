Left Menu

Mohamed Salah: A Decade of Triumphs at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with Liverpool, potentially extending his stay with the club to a decade. The Egyptian forward aims to win more trophies, having already scored 243 goals and lifted seven major trophies with the team. Focus now shifts to his teammates' contract renewals.

Mohamed Salah has committed his future to Liverpool, ending speculation about his tenure. Signing a new contract likely to extend his stay with the club to a decade, the Egyptian forward aims to augment his trophy collection.

At 32, Salah has been a pivotal player for Liverpool, scoring 243 goals in 394 appearances. His performance has cemented him as a club legend, having secured seven major trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League.

While Salah's future is settled, attention now turns to teammates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract renewals remain uncertain. Van Dijk indicates progress, whereas Alexander-Arnold is speculated to be on the move.

