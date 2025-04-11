Mohamed Salah: A Decade of Triumphs at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has committed his future to Liverpool, ending speculation about his tenure. Signing a new contract likely to extend his stay with the club to a decade, the Egyptian forward aims to augment his trophy collection.

At 32, Salah has been a pivotal player for Liverpool, scoring 243 goals in 394 appearances. His performance has cemented him as a club legend, having secured seven major trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League.

While Salah's future is settled, attention now turns to teammates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract renewals remain uncertain. Van Dijk indicates progress, whereas Alexander-Arnold is speculated to be on the move.

(With inputs from agencies.)