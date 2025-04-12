Left Menu

Glenn Phillips' Season Cut Short by Injury

Gujarat Titans' all-rounder Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL season due to a groin injury suffered against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Though not part of the main XI, he sustained the injury while fielding. Phillips is the second player to leave the camp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-04-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 12:13 IST
Gujarat Titans' versatile player Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League season due to a groin injury. This disappointing news was confirmed by the franchise on Saturday.

Phillips, a New Zealand native, received the injury while substituting as a fielder during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6. He chased down a shot from Ishan Kishan and, in doing so, overstretched his groin, leading to an abrupt exit from the field.

Unluckily, Phillips' injury ensued during the final over of the powerplay, worsening the team's lineup situation. Furthermore, he is the second player from the Gujarat camp to return home prematurely, following the earlier departure of South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

