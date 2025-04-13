DeChambeau's Final-Round Duel with McIlroy at the Masters

Bryson DeChambeau is gearing up for a significant showdown as he enters the final round of the Masters, trailing leader Rory McIlroy by just two strokes. DeChambeau, a two-time U.S. Open champion, delivered a performance enriched by a pivotal 50-foot putt at the 18th hole on Saturday, securing a 3-under 69.

As McIlroy pursues the career grand slam, he's determined to maintain his lead. The Northern Irishman displayed impressive form, especially with an eagle at the 15th hole, despite a few hiccups. The stage is set for an exciting final round with DeChambeau, known for his analytical approach, in close contention.

Reflecting on past experiences where he has caught up to McIlroy, DeChambeau remains focused and ready to attempt a comeback. As the final pairing gives rise to an exciting battle, both golfers prepare for a captivating contest at Augusta National.

(With inputs from agencies.)