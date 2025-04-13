Left Menu

DeChambeau's Final-Round Duel with McIlroy at the Masters

Bryson DeChambeau trails Rory McIlroy by two strokes entering the final round of the Masters. DeChambeau's key moments include sinking a crucial putt at the 18th hole and staying composed under pressure, using his analytical approach. McIlroy leads with aspirations for a career grand slam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 13-04-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 09:30 IST
DeChambeau's Final-Round Duel with McIlroy at the Masters
Bryson DeChambeau
  • Country:
  • United States

Bryson DeChambeau is gearing up for a significant showdown as he enters the final round of the Masters, trailing leader Rory McIlroy by just two strokes. DeChambeau, a two-time U.S. Open champion, delivered a performance enriched by a pivotal 50-foot putt at the 18th hole on Saturday, securing a 3-under 69.

As McIlroy pursues the career grand slam, he's determined to maintain his lead. The Northern Irishman displayed impressive form, especially with an eagle at the 15th hole, despite a few hiccups. The stage is set for an exciting final round with DeChambeau, known for his analytical approach, in close contention.

Reflecting on past experiences where he has caught up to McIlroy, DeChambeau remains focused and ready to attempt a comeback. As the final pairing gives rise to an exciting battle, both golfers prepare for a captivating contest at Augusta National.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025