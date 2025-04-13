Left Menu

Reed's Putter Finds Form: Masters Leaderboard Shakes Up

Patrick Reed's putter is making a comeback at the Masters, helping him climb the leaderboard. Reed, the 2018 champion, shot a 69, keeping an outside chance alive against Rory McIlroy. Despite switching to LIV Golf, Reed aims for a strong finish to qualify for upcoming majors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 13-04-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 09:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Patrick Reed's putter, after a period of dormancy, appears to have regained its prowess at the Masters, aiding his ascent on the leaderboard. The 2018 champion carded a 3-under 69, maintaining a slim hope of surpassing Rory McIlroy over the concluding 18 holes.

In a dramatic twist, Reed wrapped up his Saturday with three birdies in his final six holes. Ludvig Aberg made a similar late surge, netting three consecutive birdies, setting both players six shots behind McIlroy. Meanwhile, Justin Rose's round of 75 left him trailing by seven.

Even after transitioning to Saudi-backed LIV Golf, Reed's jam-packed schedule on the European and Asian tours didn't deter his world ranking slide outside the top 100. He acknowledges the necessity of an exceptional Sunday performance to stay in contention for a second green jacket and future majors.

