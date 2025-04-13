Left Menu

Volkanovski Triumphs in UFC 314 Comeback Victory

Alexander Volkanovski reclaimed his featherweight title at UFC 314 with a decision win over Diego Lopes. Overcoming a second-round knockdown, Volkanovski used his experience to secure victory on the judges' scorecards. Paddy Pimblett also impressed in the co-main event, defeating Michael Chandler decisively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 11:05 IST
Alexander Volkanovski made a striking comeback at UFC 314, reclaiming his featherweight title with a decision victory over Diego Lopes. Despite a challenging second-round knockdown, Volkanovski's superior striking skills and strategy ultimately secured the win at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Australian, who lost his championship to Ilia Topuria earlier in 2024, demonstrated remarkable resilience and tactical intelligence. After Topuria vacated the title to move up to lightweight, Volkanovski seized the opportunity, overcoming both a height and reach disadvantage against Lopes.

In the co-main event, England's Paddy Pimblett emerged victorious against Michael Chandler. Pimblett's relentless striking forced a third-round stoppage, catapulting him into title contention. These bouts marked a thrilling night of combat sports action, highlighting the skill and determination of UFC contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

