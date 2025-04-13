Left Menu

Sevilla FC Parts Ways with Head Coach Amid Struggling Season

Sevilla dismissed Javier Garcia Pimienta following a 1-0 defeat at Valencia. This marks their fourth straight LaLiga loss, placing them 13th in the league. Sevilla expressed gratitude for his service and wished him well. Pimienta had joined Sevilla on a two-year contract the previous July.

In a decisive move, Sevilla FC announced the dismissal of their head coach, Javier Garcia Pimienta, on Sunday. The decision follows a string of underwhelming performances, the latest being a narrow 1-0 loss to Valencia last Friday. The defeat was their fourth consecutive loss in LaLiga.

The club, seven-times Europa League champions, currently sits in 13th place in the league standings with 36 points from 31 matches, just seven points clear of the relegation zone and distant from the coveted European qualification spots.

Sevilla publicly thanked Garcia Pimienta for his efforts and professionalism during his tenure, wishing him success in his future endeavors. Pimienta, who joined Sevilla in July on a two-year deal, had previously guided Las Palmas to promotion to LaLiga and secured their league survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

