Sevilla FC Parts Ways with Head Coach Amid Struggling Season

In a decisive move, Sevilla FC announced the dismissal of their head coach, Javier Garcia Pimienta, on Sunday. The decision follows a string of underwhelming performances, the latest being a narrow 1-0 loss to Valencia last Friday. The defeat was their fourth consecutive loss in LaLiga.

The club, seven-times Europa League champions, currently sits in 13th place in the league standings with 36 points from 31 matches, just seven points clear of the relegation zone and distant from the coveted European qualification spots.

Sevilla publicly thanked Garcia Pimienta for his efforts and professionalism during his tenure, wishing him success in his future endeavors. Pimienta, who joined Sevilla in July on a two-year deal, had previously guided Las Palmas to promotion to LaLiga and secured their league survival.

