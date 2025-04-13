Left Menu

Jackie Stewart's Final Lap: A Legendary Goodbye

Triple world champion Jackie Stewart likely made his final lap in a Formula One car during the Bahrain Grand Prix, driving his 1973 Tyrrell at age 85. He plans to auction a special helmet signed by living champions to support dementia research, a cause close to his heart.

Updated: 13-04-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:20 IST
Triple world champion Jackie Stewart has hinted that his recent lap in a Formula One car at the Bahrain Grand Prix might be his last. Driving his iconic title-winning 1973 Tyrrell, the Scot, at 85, navigated the circuit with the grace of champions of yesteryear.

Despite the intense afternoon heat, Stewart executed the lap leisurely, reflecting on his storied career with a hint of nostalgia. Clad in his racing overalls, he remarked candidly to Reuters about potentially stepping away from the wheel for good. Yet, as he recounted that drive, the memories seemed to linger fondly.

A highlight of the day was Stewart's helmet. Signed by all 20 living champions, this special edition piece is earmarked for auction, supporting his Race Against Dementia foundation. Through these efforts, Stewart aims to channel his passion for racing into a cause his wife, Helen, bravely battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

