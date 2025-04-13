IPL Clash: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Highlights

In a thrilling IPL showdown, the Mumbai Indians took on the Delhi Capitals, delivering an exciting match for fans. Mumbai Indians put up a commendable total of 205 in their 20 overs.

Notable contributions came from Ryan Rickelton, who scored 41, and Tilak Varma, who added a solid 59. Despite valiant efforts, key wickets by Delhi's bowlers ensured a competitive edge.

Kuldeep Yadav led the bowling attack, capturing two vital wickets, while Vipraj Nigam contributed with another pair, ensuring a tough chase for the Delhi Capitals in the remainder of the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)