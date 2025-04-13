Left Menu

Oscar Piastri Triumphs in Bahrain with Stunning F1 Victory

Oscar Piastri claimed victory at the Bahrain Formula One race, marking his second win of the season and elevating him to second overall, three points behind Lando Norris. The race saw McLaren ending a long-standing wait for a win at Sakhir circuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 22:50 IST
Australian driver Oscar Piastri delivered a riveting performance by securing a pole-to-flag victory in the Bahrain Formula One race, his 50th career appearance. This achievement propelled him to second in the overall standings, just three points behind his teammate Lando Norris, who finished third.

The intense race unfolded under the floodlights, with McLaren finally tasting victory at the Sakhir circuit, a feat that had long eluded them at their Bahraini owners' venue. Piastri's exceptional drive saw him overcoming a safety car intervention to finish 15.499 seconds ahead of rivals.

The weekend was further highlighted by performances from other top contenders, including Mercedes' George Russell securing second amid scrutiny over his use of drag reduction, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen managing a sixth-place finish after fierce competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

