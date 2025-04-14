Sassuolo Secures Serie A Return with Spezia's Draw

Sassuolo, the current leaders of Serie B, have confirmed their promotion to Serie A following Spezia's 2-2 stalemate with Mantova. This result ensures their return to the top flight after a single-season stint in the lower division.

Sassuolo's triumph was bolstered by their recent 3-1 victory over Modena, leaving them with a strong lead at 75 points with five fixtures remaining. Their closest rival, Pisa, trails them by a significant nine-point margin.

Meanwhile, Spezia, currently third in the standings with 59 points, missed the opportunity to close in on the leaders, cementing Sassuolo's successful campaign and return to the upper echelons of Italian football.

(With inputs from agencies.)