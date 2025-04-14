Left Menu

Sassuolo Secures Serie A Return with Spezia's Draw

Serie B leaders Sassuolo will return to Serie A after third-placed Spezia's 2-2 draw with Mantova. This draw guarantees Sassuolo's promotion, just after one season away. Sassuolo, with 75 points and five games left, leads Pisa by nine points. Spezia stands at 59 points.

Updated: 14-04-2025 00:45 IST
Sassuolo, the current leaders of Serie B, have confirmed their promotion to Serie A following Spezia's 2-2 stalemate with Mantova. This result ensures their return to the top flight after a single-season stint in the lower division.

Sassuolo's triumph was bolstered by their recent 3-1 victory over Modena, leaving them with a strong lead at 75 points with five fixtures remaining. Their closest rival, Pisa, trails them by a significant nine-point margin.

Meanwhile, Spezia, currently third in the standings with 59 points, missed the opportunity to close in on the leaders, cementing Sassuolo's successful campaign and return to the upper echelons of Italian football.

