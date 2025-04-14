Left Menu

Rory McIlroy on the Verge of Career Grand Slam at Masters

Rory McIlroy regained his lead at the Masters, aiming for a career Grand Slam. Despite a rocky start, he finished at 13 under, leading Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, and Ludvig Aberg. McIlroy, facing past major disappointments, seeks redemption at Augusta on a perfect weather day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 02:25 IST
Rory McIlroy is closing in on a career-defining achievement at the Masters, overcoming initial setbacks to maintain a strong lead over his rivals. Starting the day with a two-shot lead, McIlroy experienced a shaky opening but managed to regain his momentum with a series of birdies.

Despite a double-bogey at the first hole, McIlroy quickly rebounded, distancing himself from Bryson DeChambeau with consecutive birdies, while his competitors struggled to keep pace. By the ninth hole, McIlroy was firmly positioned at 13 under, maintaining a comfortable advantage.

As McIlroy aims for a career Grand Slam, he is reminded of past disappointments, including the 2011 Masters collapse. However, under clear skies at Augusta National, he has a golden opportunity to rewrite his legacy in golf history.

