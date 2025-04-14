Left Menu

Delhi Capitals' Over-Rate Penalty: Axar Patel Fined

Axar Patel, captain of Delhi Capitals, received a fine of Rs 12 lakh for not keeping up with a proper over-rate in an IPL match against Mumbai Indians. The defeat by 12 runs was added pressure as the team struggled, with Patel facing challenges in his performance.

Axar Patel
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has been fined Rs 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate during a crucial Indian Premier League match against the Mumbai Indians. Held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the game saw Mumbai Indians achieve a formidable score of 205 for 5 in their allotted 20 overs, while Delhi Capitals were bowled out for 193 within 19 overs, suffering a 12-run defeat.

The penalty marks the team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of IPL's Code of Conduct, which focuses on minimum over-rate breaches. Despite a promising start, this game marked the first loss for Delhi Capitals in the season, with Axar Patel's own performance under scrutiny. He remained wicketless across his last five matches, accumulating only 67 runs with the bat, adding to the mounting challenges for the team and its skipper.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement confirming the fine, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the set standards. Axar Patel's leadership faced scrutiny as expectations soar amid the competitive tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

