India Shines at Archery World Cup with Four Medals
India concluded their Archery World Cup Stage 1 campaign with four medals. Rising star Dhiraj Bommadevara claimed an individual bronze, while the men's recurve team secured a silver. Despite a strong showing, Abhishek Verma narrowly missed a podium finish, highlighting India's presence on the global archery stage.
India concluded their Archery World Cup Stage 1 campaign in impressive fashion, securing a total of four medals, which included a silver in the men's recurve team event and a bronze in the individual recurve competition. The latter was clinched by the emerging star, 23-year-old Army archer Dhiraj Bommadevara.
Displaying remarkable tenacity, Dhiraj overturned a 2-4 deficit to triumph over Spain's Andres Temino Mediel, winning the bronze medal match 6-4 in a gripping five-set encounter. Earlier, Dhiraj was part of the Indian trio alongside seasoned archers Tarundeep Rai and Atanu Das, which ended with a silver following a 1-5 defeat against China in the team final.
India's medal haul included gold in the compound mixed team and bronze in the compound men's team, reflecting a robust performance in multiple categories. Abhishek Verma narrowly missed a medal, finishing fourth in the compound men's individual category, underscoring the competitive spirit of the tournament.
