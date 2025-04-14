Left Menu

India Shines at Archery World Cup with Four Medals

India concluded their Archery World Cup Stage 1 campaign with four medals. Rising star Dhiraj Bommadevara claimed an individual bronze, while the men's recurve team secured a silver. Despite a strong showing, Abhishek Verma narrowly missed a podium finish, highlighting India's presence on the global archery stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auburndale | Updated: 14-04-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 10:18 IST
India Shines at Archery World Cup with Four Medals
Dhiraj Bommadevara
  • Country:
  • United States

India concluded their Archery World Cup Stage 1 campaign in impressive fashion, securing a total of four medals, which included a silver in the men's recurve team event and a bronze in the individual recurve competition. The latter was clinched by the emerging star, 23-year-old Army archer Dhiraj Bommadevara.

Displaying remarkable tenacity, Dhiraj overturned a 2-4 deficit to triumph over Spain's Andres Temino Mediel, winning the bronze medal match 6-4 in a gripping five-set encounter. Earlier, Dhiraj was part of the Indian trio alongside seasoned archers Tarundeep Rai and Atanu Das, which ended with a silver following a 1-5 defeat against China in the team final.

India's medal haul included gold in the compound mixed team and bronze in the compound men's team, reflecting a robust performance in multiple categories. Abhishek Verma narrowly missed a medal, finishing fourth in the compound men's individual category, underscoring the competitive spirit of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025