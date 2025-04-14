Karun Nair Shines on IPL Return Despite Defeat

Karun Nair marked a spectacular return to the IPL, showcasing his batting prowess for the Delhi Capitals with an aggressive 40-ball 89. Despite his formidable effort, Delhi Capitals fell short against Mumbai Indians, losing by 12 runs in a high-stakes match.

Nair, who had been absent from the league for two seasons, credited his domestic cricket form with Vidarbha for his comeback confidence, having amassed 1870 runs. 'I've played before and know what to expect. It's about getting used to the game's speed and atmosphere,' Nair stated, emphasizing preparation as key.

On the bowling front, veteran leg-spinner Karn Sharma turned the tide for Mumbai Indians, disrupting Delhi's chase with crucial wickets after a ball change. His strategic understanding of the conditions and timely interventions benefited Mumbai, leading to their eventual victory.

