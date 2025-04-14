Major Updates: Historic Wins and Tragic Losses in the Sports World
In recent sports news, Chauncey Billups extends his contract with the Blazers, the Winnipeg Jets clinch their first Presidents' Trophy despite a defeat, Rory McIlroy completes a career Grand Slam at the Masters, and the San Diego Padres make history with a three-game shutout. Additionally, Kyren Lacy tragically dies after a police chase.
Portland Trail Blazers' head coach Chauncey Billups has signed a multi-year contract extension, securing his position past the final year of his initial deal. The details of the agreement remain undisclosed.
The Winnipeg Jets earned their first Presidents' Trophy despite losing to the Edmonton Oilers. Corey Perry contributed significantly, scoring both a goal and an assist for the Oilers.
In golf, Rory McIlroy made history by winning the career Grand Slam at the Masters, defeating Justin Rose in a playoff. Meanwhile, Justin Steele of the Chicago Cubs faces season-ending surgery, and the San Diego Padres set a remarkable record by shutting out the Colorado Rockies in three consecutive games.
(With inputs from agencies.)
