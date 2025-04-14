Rory McIlroy's Historic Masters Triumph: A Green Jacket Legacy

Rory McIlroy's victory at the Masters on Sunday marked a historic achievement as he became the first European male golfer to complete a career grand slam of majors. The Northern Irishman's dramatic win was celebrated across the globe, highlighting his incredible resilience and talent.

McIlroy triumphed in a sudden-death playoff against Justin Rose, adding the coveted Masters title to his previous major wins at the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship, and the Open Championship. Noted for his mental toughness, McIlroy's performance was praised by golf legends and sports pundits alike.

The win places McIlroy alongside golf's elite, including legends such as Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Gary Player. His journey, marked by overcoming past heartbreaks, was also recognized by figures like President Donald Trump, who lauded his immense courage and stamina.

(With inputs from agencies.)