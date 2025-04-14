Rory McIlroy's Historic Masters Triumph: A Green Jacket Legacy

Left Menu

Rory McIlroy made history as the first European man to complete a career grand slam in golf majors at the Masters. His dramatic win in a playoff against Justin Rose was celebrated globally, showcasing McIlroy's resilience after overcoming past challenges. He joins an elite group of golfing legends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:25 IST
Rory McIlroy's victory at the Masters on Sunday marked a historic achievement as he became the first European male golfer to complete a career grand slam of majors. The Northern Irishman's dramatic win was celebrated across the globe, highlighting his incredible resilience and talent.

McIlroy triumphed in a sudden-death playoff against Justin Rose, adding the coveted Masters title to his previous major wins at the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship, and the Open Championship. Noted for his mental toughness, McIlroy's performance was praised by golf legends and sports pundits alike.

The win places McIlroy alongside golf's elite, including legends such as Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Gary Player. His journey, marked by overcoming past heartbreaks, was also recognized by figures like President Donald Trump, who lauded his immense courage and stamina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

