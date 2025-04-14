Left Menu

Verstappen's Future in Crisis: Red Bull Under Scrutiny

Helmut Marko of Red Bull raises concerns about Max Verstappen's loyalty if the team fails to deliver a competitive car. Verstappen, struggling at the Bahrain Grand Prix, faces increased pressure as he falls behind Lando Norris. A potential move to rival teams looms, intensifying the urgency for improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:36 IST
Verstappen's Future in Crisis: Red Bull Under Scrutiny
Verstappen

Red Bull Racing's motorsport consultant Helmut Marko has voiced fears over Max Verstappen's future with the team. The reigning F1 champion's dissatisfaction comes after an underwhelming performance at the recent Bahrain Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who struggled to secure sixth place in Bahrain, has slipped to third in the drivers' standings, trailing McLaren's Lando Norris by eight points. This decline follows his previous victories in Sakhir. The pressure mounts on Red Bull to provide a faster car to retain their star driver.

Concerns grow that Verstappen might consider defecting to rival teams such as Mercedes or Aston Martin, especially with his contract featuring a release clause. The team faces an urgent need to regroup ahead of the upcoming Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025