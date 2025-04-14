Verstappen's Future in Crisis: Red Bull Under Scrutiny

Red Bull Racing's motorsport consultant Helmut Marko has voiced fears over Max Verstappen's future with the team. The reigning F1 champion's dissatisfaction comes after an underwhelming performance at the recent Bahrain Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who struggled to secure sixth place in Bahrain, has slipped to third in the drivers' standings, trailing McLaren's Lando Norris by eight points. This decline follows his previous victories in Sakhir. The pressure mounts on Red Bull to provide a faster car to retain their star driver.

Concerns grow that Verstappen might consider defecting to rival teams such as Mercedes or Aston Martin, especially with his contract featuring a release clause. The team faces an urgent need to regroup ahead of the upcoming Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

