Quetta Gladiators' Off-Spinner Reported for Suspicious Action

Pakistan's Quetta Gladiators off-spinner, Usman Tariq, faces scrutiny as his bowling action was reported as suspicious during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 tournament.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown flagged Tariq after the Gladiators' 79-run defeat by Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpindi. Tariq managed to bowl four overs, securing figures of 1-31. Earlier, he took 2-26 in a noteworthy victory against Peshawar Zalmi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has stated Tariq may continue playing future PSL matches, though a repeated report would lead to suspension and require clearance from an ICC-accredited lab. Tariq was previously cleared in August after a suspect action report led to voluntary withdrawal during a match against Karachi Kings.

(With inputs from agencies.)