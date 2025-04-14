Left Menu

Quetta Gladiators' Off-Spinner Reported for Suspicious Action

Usman Tariq, a Quetta Gladiators' off-spinner, has been reported for a suspect bowling action during the PSL T20 tournament. He had previously been cleared of similar allegations after testing. Tariq can continue playing unless reported again, which would require testing at an ICC-accredited lab.

Updated: 14-04-2025 18:10 IST
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Quetta Gladiators off-spinner, Usman Tariq, faces scrutiny as his bowling action was reported as suspicious during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 tournament.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown flagged Tariq after the Gladiators' 79-run defeat by Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpindi. Tariq managed to bowl four overs, securing figures of 1-31. Earlier, he took 2-26 in a noteworthy victory against Peshawar Zalmi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has stated Tariq may continue playing future PSL matches, though a repeated report would lead to suspension and require clearance from an ICC-accredited lab. Tariq was previously cleared in August after a suspect action report led to voluntary withdrawal during a match against Karachi Kings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

