Pant's Power-Packed Fifty Lifts LSG to 166/7 Against CSK

Rishabh Pant's scintillating half-century propelled Lucknow Super Giants to a competitive 166/7 against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match at Ekana Stadium. Despite an early setback, Pant was instrumental in reviving LSG's innings, scoring 63 off 49 balls with occasional support from his teammates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:37 IST
Rishabh Pant. (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
In a gripping IPL encounter at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant's explosive innings set the stage for a competitive total of 166/7 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Overcoming initial hurdles, Pant's brilliant knock of 63 runs off 49 balls, laced with four boundaries and four sixes, brought LSG back into the game.

CSK's decision to field first initially paid off, with Khaleel Ahmed striking early by dismissing Aiden Markram for a mere six runs, courtesy of Rahul Tripathi's spectacular catch. Further pressure was applied as Anshul Kambhoj sent an in-form Nicholas Pooran back to the pavilion for eight runs, leaving LSG wobbling at 23/2.

Pant, however, remained undeterred, building a crucial partnership with Mitchell Marsh to stabilize LSG's innings. The pair reached the 50-run mark following Pant's audacious reverse scoop for a six. Despite Marsh's eventual dismissal for 30, Pant continued to steer his team towards a respectable total. His relentless aggression peaked as he reached a half-century and lifted LSG to a final tally of 166/7.

