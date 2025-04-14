Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Comeback: A Vital Knock Against CSK

Rishabh Pant's crucial half-century helped Lucknow Super Giants post 166/7 against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL clash. Despite initial struggles, Pant gained momentum and formed a key partnership with Abdul Samad. CSK's bowlers, led by Khaleel Ahmed, offered strong resistance, but Pant's expressiveness and crucial shots turned the tide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:43 IST
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical IPL face-off, skipper Rishabh Pant reclaimed his form with a substantial half-century, steering the Lucknow Super Giants to a competitive 166 for seven against the formidable Chennai Super Kings.

Pant, after a shaky start, found his rhythm, crafting a pivotal partnership with Abdul Samad that yielded 53 runs off 33 balls. The Chennai bowlers initially dominated, with Khaleel Ahmed taking an early scalp, but Pant's reverse scoop six off Jamie Overton marked a turning point.

Though the CSK spinners, particularly Noor Ahmad, managed to keep Pant in check for a time, it was the reintroduction of pace that allowed Pant to shine, marking his fifty with assertive boundaries. Dhoni's strategic acumen eventually saw both Pant and Samad dismissed, but not before they set a challenging target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

