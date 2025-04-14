Rishabh Pant's Comeback: A Vital Knock Against CSK

In a critical IPL face-off, skipper Rishabh Pant reclaimed his form with a substantial half-century, steering the Lucknow Super Giants to a competitive 166 for seven against the formidable Chennai Super Kings.

Pant, after a shaky start, found his rhythm, crafting a pivotal partnership with Abdul Samad that yielded 53 runs off 33 balls. The Chennai bowlers initially dominated, with Khaleel Ahmed taking an early scalp, but Pant's reverse scoop six off Jamie Overton marked a turning point.

Though the CSK spinners, particularly Noor Ahmad, managed to keep Pant in check for a time, it was the reintroduction of pace that allowed Pant to shine, marking his fifty with assertive boundaries. Dhoni's strategic acumen eventually saw both Pant and Samad dismissed, but not before they set a challenging target.

