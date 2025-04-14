A Royal Swing: Rory McIlroy's Legendary Masters Triumph

British royalty hailed a new king of golf as Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy garnered transatlantic tributes after clinching a career slam with a spectacular Masters victory.

At 35 years old, McIlroy became the first European man to win the four golf majors, sinking a birdie putt in a sudden-death playoff against English golfer Justin Rose. This marks his sixth attempt at the title, adding to past victories at the U.S. Open (2011), PGA Championship (2012, 2014), and Open Championship (2014).

Congratulations poured in, with King Charles applauding him on social media. Legendary coaches and fellow players called it a historic win. The Belfast Telegraph cited it as an achievement even greater than putting a man on the moon, celebrating McIlroy's resilience after years of near misses.

(With inputs from agencies.)