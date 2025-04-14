Left Menu

A Royal Swing: Rory McIlroy's Legendary Masters Triumph

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland's golf sensation, clinched the coveted career grand slam with a stunning victory at the Masters. His win in a sudden-death playoff against Justin Rose makes him the sixth man to achieve this feat, earning praise from both British royalty and golfing legends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:55 IST
A Royal Swing: Rory McIlroy's Legendary Masters Triumph
Rory McIlroy

British royalty hailed a new king of golf as Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy garnered transatlantic tributes after clinching a career slam with a spectacular Masters victory.

At 35 years old, McIlroy became the first European man to win the four golf majors, sinking a birdie putt in a sudden-death playoff against English golfer Justin Rose. This marks his sixth attempt at the title, adding to past victories at the U.S. Open (2011), PGA Championship (2012, 2014), and Open Championship (2014).

Congratulations poured in, with King Charles applauding him on social media. Legendary coaches and fellow players called it a historic win. The Belfast Telegraph cited it as an achievement even greater than putting a man on the moon, celebrating McIlroy's resilience after years of near misses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025