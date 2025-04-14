Left Menu

Diverse Triumphs and Challenges Highlight Current Sports Scene

The sports world buzzes as Paige Bueckers inks a three-year Unrivaled deal, NBA eyes European expansion, the Winnipeg Jets win their first Presidents' Trophy, Italy unveils its Olympic torches, and Rory McIlroy achieves a career Grand Slam with his Masters victory.

Updated: 14-04-2025 22:30 IST
Paige Bueckers, the celebrated former UConn basketball star, has secured a three-year contract with Unrivaled 3-on-3 league, according to reports from ESPN. Bueckers, anticipated to be the number one pick in the forthcoming WNBA draft, had previously signed a name, image, and likeness deal with the league, securing equity in Unrivaled.

The NBA is evaluating prospects for a European endeavor to tap into basketball's increasing popularity across the continent. Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum noted that the sport isn't meeting its potential in Europe, prompting plans for a 16-team league cooperation with FIBA. This strategic move follows Commissioner Adam Silver's announcement about NBA Europe.

In a notable twist, the Winnipeg Jets seized the Presidents' Trophy for the first time despite a setback defeat against the Edmonton Oilers. Core strategy came from Corey Perry's goal and assist performance leading the Oilers to a 4-1 triumph, ensuring the Jets clinched the league's top record.

