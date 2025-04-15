Left Menu

Concerns Rise Over Proposed 64-Team World Cup in 2030

CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani criticizes the proposal for a 64-team World Cup in 2030, backed by CONMEBOL. He argues it could negatively impact national teams, club competitions, and players. The idea faces opposition from other football leaders, as the 2026 edition is already set to increase to 48 teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 04:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani has voiced opposition to CONMEBOL's proposal for a 64-team World Cup in 2030. Montagliani, aligning with other football leaders, asserts that such an expansion could disrupt the football ecosystem, affecting national teams, clubs, and players worldwide.

The proposed expansion, supported by CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez, would be a significant increase from the already expanded 48-team format set for 2026. With the next World Cup hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, Montagliani is wary of introducing drastic changes before even assessing the 48-team model.

Echoing concerns from UEFA and the Asian Football Confederation, Montagliani emphasizes that the focus should remain on optimizing the upcoming tournaments. As the debate unfolds, the football community awaits further developments on the proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

