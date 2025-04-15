Charlyn Corral: The Goal Scoring Phenomenon

In an extraordinary feat, Pachuca striker Charlyn Corral has set a new Liga MX Femenil record by scoring 21 goals this season, with one match still to play. The prolific striker previously held the record at 20 goals, established during the Clausura 2023 tournament, marking her dominance in Mexican women's soccer.

Liga MX Femenil has lauded Corral, 33, with words like 'genius,' 'artist,' and 'supreme mind.' She is on course for her fourth consecutive top scorer title in the Clausura 2025, having led the charts previously in Clausura 2023, Clausura 2024, and Apertura 2024.

Corral's remarkable season may see further enhancement when Pachuca meets Tigres in their final regular-season clash, offering another chance to elevate her record-breaking tally of 21 goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)