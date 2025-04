Vettel Lauds Norris as Formula One's New Role Model

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has applauded Lando Norris for embodying qualities of a 'real role model' in the Formula One arena. On Tuesday, Vettel praised Norris' transparency in self-criticism, arguing it signifies strength over weakness.

Norris, representing McLaren and leading teammate Oscar Piastri by a slim margin, owned up to personal mistakes following a challenging weekend in Bahrain. The British racer expressed frustration with his performance, candidly admitting ignorance during qualifying and grappling with numerous errors during the race.

Vettel contrasted this modern openness with the historical reluctance to display vulnerability in the sport, highlighting Norris as a harbinger of change. The German retired driver remains optimistic about Norris' prospects and maintains a watchful eye on Red Bull's potential recovery and Lewis Hamilton's ambitions at Ferrari.

