Inter Milan's Surprising Triumph: A Cautious Journey Ahead

Harry Kane critiqued Inter Milan players for prematurely celebrating after their first-leg victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. Both clubs anticipate a decisive second leg at San Siro. Inter, leading 2-1, remains focused despite past defeats to Bayern at the venue.

Harry Kane
  • Country:
  • Italy

Harry Kane has taken aim at Inter Milan players for what he perceives as premature celebrations following their unexpected 2-1 first-leg victory over Bayern Munich in last week's Champions League quarterfinals. The English forward suggested that Inter acted as though they had already won the tie.

These sentiments were not lost on Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, with both he and Kane looking ahead to Wednesday's second leg at San Siro, where Inter holds a thin advantage. Inter's Henrikh Mkhitaryan defended his team's post-match demeanor, stating they were simply pleased with their performance.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi acknowledged the team's difficult history against Bayern at San Siro, having lost all prior encounters. However, there's a renewed determination as they aim to emulate their historic 2010 treble victory, maintaining focus against their formidable German adversaries.

