Babar Azam's Captaincy Under Fire Amid PSL Struggles

Babar Azam's ongoing form crisis in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has sparked criticism from former cricketer Basit Ali, who advises the star batsman to take cues from India's Virat Kohli. Heading Peshawar Zalmi, Babar's batting woes parallel the team's winless streak, raising questions about his captaincy.

Zalmi's challenges intensified with a crushing 102-run loss to Islamabad United, in which Babar failed to make a mark chasing a daunting 244-run target. Basit Ali has been vocal about his disappointment, suggesting Babar step down from leadership to concentrate on regaining his batting form, similar to Kohli's role transition.

On his YouTube channel, Basit said, "Babar should leave captaincy and focus on his cricket. He's harming his game." Citing Kohli, who stepped away from T20I captaincy, Basit emphasized learning from the Indian cricketer's example. With Peshawar set to face Multan Sultans, the pressure mounts for Babar and his squad to reclaim their winning form.

