Dominant Punjab Clinches Hockey India Senior Men's Title

Punjab triumphed over Madhya Pradesh with a 4-1 victory in the final to claim the Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025, Division 'A'. Jugraj Singh and Jaskaran Singh were among the standout performers. Uttar Pradesh defeated Manipur 5-1 to secure third place in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Punjab emerged victorious in the Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025, Division 'A', with a convincing 4-1 win over Madhya Pradesh in the final match held on Tuesday. The standout performances came from Jugraj Singh, who scored twice, alongside Jaskaran Singh and Maninder Singh who contributed to sealing Punjab's triumph.

In a parallel encounter for the third place, Uttar Pradesh showcased a commanding performance, defeating Manipur 5-1. Key players included Kushwaha Sourabh Anand, who scored twice, boosting UP's efforts to secure the third position in the championship.

The high-spirited competition saw talented players like Pratap Lakra and Moirangthem Rabichandran Singh scoring notable goals for their respective teams, Madhya Pradesh and Manipur, yet unable to alter the course of the matches in their favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

