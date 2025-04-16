Left Menu

Sports Spotlight: Mark Andrews' Future, Olympic Surfing & More

The latest sports highlights include uncertainty over Ravens' Mark Andrews, Olympic surfing's spotlight in LA, Cubs' Matt Shaw's reassignment, Mets' Jose Siri's injury, Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey considering a trade, Mavericks' decisions on Luka Doncic, and McIlroy's focus on achieving a Grand Slam.

Updated: 16-04-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 05:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Baltimore Ravens face uncertainty with tight end Mark Andrews as GM Eric DeCosta remains non-committal about his future. Andrews, entering the last season of his contract, could be traded for cap savings.

Olympic surfing elevates to mainstream attention in LA 2028, marking a shift from Paris' praised settings in Tahiti, as venues in Southern California prepare for the spotlight.

Highlight shifts continue in MLB, with Cubs sending Matt Shaw to minors for development, and the Mets bracing for outfielder Jose Siri's injured list placement. Other developments include Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey potentially exploring trades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

