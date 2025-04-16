Left Menu

Cricket Set for Olympic Return at LA 2028 After 128 Years

The International Cricket Council (ICC) celebrates the return of cricket to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after a 128-year hiatus. Both men's and women's T20 competitions will feature, with six teams each. Cricket's inclusion aims to broaden the sport's global appeal.

Cricket Set for Olympic Return at LA 2028 After 128 Years
LA 2028 Logo (Photo: Olympics website). Image Credit: ANI
The International Cricket Council (ICC) expressed enthusiasm on Tuesday as it announced that cricket would make its comeback at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The venue, Southern California's Pomona fairgrounds, will host this historic return after a 128-year absence, according to the ICC's official website.

On April 9, the International Olympic Committee's Executive Board outlined the player quotas and participating teams for the event. Both the men's and women's T20 competitions will include six teams, with a 90-player limit per gender, permitting each nation to form squads of up to 15 players.

The full schedule will be released closer to the event. ICC Chair Jay Shah expressed gratitude toward LA28 and the IOC for their collaboration to ensure cricket's successful Olympic return. Confirmed in October 2023, cricket will accompany baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse, and squash in returning to the Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

