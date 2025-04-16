Left Menu

Teenage Tennis Triumph: Diego Dedura-Palomero's Breakthrough Moment

German teenager Diego Dedura-Palomero secured his first ATP Tour main-draw match win as a lucky loser, after French veteran Gael Monfils withdrew from the Munich Open. Dedura-Palomero advanced when his opponent Denis Shapovalov retired injured, marking a significant milestone in the young player's budding career.

German teenager Diego Dedura-Palomero achieved a landmark victory by clinching his first ATP Tour main-draw match win, following the unexpected withdrawal of French veteran Gael Monfils from the Munich Open. Monfils' exit paved the way for Dedura-Palomero's entry as a lucky loser.

On the day of the match, Dedura-Palomero faced Denis Shapovalov, and after a compelling hour of play, the young German found himself celebrating as Shapovalov retired injured while trailing 7-6(2), 3-0. For Dedura-Palomero, it marked a triumphant moment as he became the first player born in 2008 to secure a main-draw victory.

Supported by his Chilean father and Lithuanian mother, who also coach him, Dedura-Palomero expressed how crucial maintaining focus was during the match. He now looks ahead to facing Zizou Bergs in the next round, carrying the enthusiasm and confidence from his recent success.

