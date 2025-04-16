Punjab Kings Stun Defending Champions in Historic IPL Thriller

In a remarkable Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter, Punjab Kings (PBKS) executed a stunning 16-run triumph over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a low-scoring match featuring an incredible bowling display at Mullanpur during the IPL 2025 season.

PBKS, with their tenacious bowling unit, defended their score of 111 runs, marking the lowest total ever successfully defended in IPL history. Led by leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who exhibited an outstanding performance by taking four wickets for 28 runs in four overs, PBKS managed to stifle the KKR batsmen.

Chahal's efforts, along with significant contributions from Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, and Xavier Bartlett, were praised by PBKS batter Nehal Wadhera. Despite a dismal show by the batters, the bowlers' stellar execution secured PBKS a historic win, cementing their fourth position on the points table.

(With inputs from agencies.)