Glasgow Gears Up for Prestigious Women's Tour of Britain Finale

The women's Tour of Britain, part of the UCI Women's WorldTour, will conclude in Glasgow for the first time in June. The race features four stages, beginning in the Yorkshire Moors and ending in the Scottish borders before reaching Glasgow. Last year's race was won by Belgium's Lotte Kopecky.

Glasgow is set to host the final stage of the women's Tour of Britain for the first time this June, as the race extends its route into Scotland. The 25th edition encompasses four stages, commencing in the rugged Yorkshire Moors and weaving through the Scottish borders.

The prestigious UCI Women's WorldTour race culminates in Glasgow on June 8, drawing elite teams and riders. Jonathan Day, Managing Director of British Cycling Events, expressed excitement, highlighting the challenging nature of the stages and the showcase of community character and terrain.

Scottish Border roads promise exhilarating racing, while concluding in a major city like Glasgow provides a fitting finale. Last year, Belgian rider Lotte Kopecky clinched victory, with the race starting in north Wales and culminating in Manchester.

