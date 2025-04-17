Uncertain Future: Ancelotti Weighs In on Real Madrid's Challenges Ahead

Carlo Ancelotti, the illustrious coach of Real Madrid, is grappling with uncertainty about his tenure following the team's disheartening quarterfinal defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League.

As the most successful coach in the tournament's history, Ancelotti's future with the Spanish club remains in question after a 5-1 aggregate loss dashed their hopes. While he expressed gratitude to the club, Ancelotti acknowledged that potential changes could arise either this year or when his contract ends.

Despite the setback, Ancelotti is steadfast in his determination to prepare the team for remaining challenges, including a critical Copa del Rey final against their fierce rivals, Barcelona.

(With inputs from agencies.)