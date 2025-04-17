Justin Rose's Masters Heartbreak: Close Yet So Far

Justin Rose faced the bitter taste of a near-victory at the Masters, missing out on the coveted green jacket after a nerve-wracking sudden-death playoff loss to Rory McIlroy.

Rose's past mirrors this heartbreak, reminiscent of his 2017 loss to Sergio Garcia under similar dramatic circumstances. Despite this, the seasoned golfer remains unwavering in his commitment to the game.

Reflecting on his career highs, including major wins and an Olympic gold, Rose channels the resilience that spurred his success following the 2017 setback. As he approaches his 28th professional year, Rose's sights remain set on future opportunities and achieving a career Grand Slam.

(With inputs from agencies.)