Barrett Aims for Redemption in All Blacks' No. 10 Battle

Beauden Barrett is set to mount a strong case for the All Blacks' number 10 jersey as he aims to inspire the Auckland Blues to a rare victory against the Canterbury Crusaders in the Super Rugby Pacific. The stakes are high as the defending champions attempt to secure a playoff spot.

Barrett proved instrumental in the Blues' recent wins and fans are eager for another stellar performance. His competitor for the All Blacks' jersey, Damian McKenzie, will look to bounce back from a disappointing match.

The upcoming showdown against the Crusaders comes amid pressure, as the Blues try to improve their record at Rugby League Park, while the Chiefs and Brumbies navigate their own standings challenges within the competition.

