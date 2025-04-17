Ajax Amsterdam is nearing another league championship in the Netherlands, putting behind them two turbulent seasons marked by relegation fears and disappointing performances. With a nine-point advantage over PSV Eindhoven and five matches left in the Eredivisie season, Ajax is poised for their 37th title.

Coach Francesco Farioli's strategy appears to be working, having utilized a 39-player rotation and toughened fitness levels, guiding Ajax to 13 wins in their last 14 matches. While some criticize his departure from Ajax's famed 'Total Football', the club's form suggests a return to dominance.

The transition period following Erik ten Hag's departure and financial investments in the squad seemed shaky, yet Farioli has steered Ajax back on track. Beating top rivals like Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven under Farioli's leadership has revitalized the Dutch giants' championship hopes.

