Left Menu

Ajax Amsterdam's Triumphant Return: Closing in on Dutch Glory

Ajax Amsterdam is on the verge of securing their 37th league title in the Netherlands after two challenging seasons. Italian coach Francesco Farioli's strategic changes have revitalized the team, leading them to overtake PSV Eindhoven in the title race. Ajax's victory could be clinched by April 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 14:39 IST
Ajax Amsterdam's Triumphant Return: Closing in on Dutch Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ajax Amsterdam is nearing another league championship in the Netherlands, putting behind them two turbulent seasons marked by relegation fears and disappointing performances. With a nine-point advantage over PSV Eindhoven and five matches left in the Eredivisie season, Ajax is poised for their 37th title.

Coach Francesco Farioli's strategy appears to be working, having utilized a 39-player rotation and toughened fitness levels, guiding Ajax to 13 wins in their last 14 matches. While some criticize his departure from Ajax's famed 'Total Football', the club's form suggests a return to dominance.

The transition period following Erik ten Hag's departure and financial investments in the squad seemed shaky, yet Farioli has steered Ajax back on track. Beating top rivals like Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven under Farioli's leadership has revitalized the Dutch giants' championship hopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025