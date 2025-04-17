Ajax Amsterdam's Triumphant Return: Closing in on Dutch Glory
Ajax Amsterdam is on the verge of securing their 37th league title in the Netherlands after two challenging seasons. Italian coach Francesco Farioli's strategic changes have revitalized the team, leading them to overtake PSV Eindhoven in the title race. Ajax's victory could be clinched by April 27.
Ajax Amsterdam is nearing another league championship in the Netherlands, putting behind them two turbulent seasons marked by relegation fears and disappointing performances. With a nine-point advantage over PSV Eindhoven and five matches left in the Eredivisie season, Ajax is poised for their 37th title.
Coach Francesco Farioli's strategy appears to be working, having utilized a 39-player rotation and toughened fitness levels, guiding Ajax to 13 wins in their last 14 matches. While some criticize his departure from Ajax's famed 'Total Football', the club's form suggests a return to dominance.
The transition period following Erik ten Hag's departure and financial investments in the squad seemed shaky, yet Farioli has steered Ajax back on track. Beating top rivals like Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven under Farioli's leadership has revitalized the Dutch giants' championship hopes.
