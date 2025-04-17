Left Menu

Rohit Sharma to Lead T20 Mumbai League Revival

Rohit Sharma, India's Test and ODI captain, is set to become the ambassador of the T20 Mumbai League, aiming to rejuvenate the event. The league, halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, hopes for participation from other cricket stars. It will restart post-IPL, featuring eight teams with new additions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 14:44 IST
  • India

Rohit Sharma, captain of India's Test and ODI teams, is poised to be the face of the revived T20 Mumbai League. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is hopeful that local stars like Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav will join the lineup for the tournament, which was paused due to the pandemic after its first two editions in 2018 and 2019.

Though Rohit Sharma has retired from T20 Internationals, his presence in the IPL remains strong. The Mumbai League is set to return with eight teams, with two new additions, once the IPL concludes on May 25. Notable Mumbai players, currently tied up with their IPL commitments, are expected to enhance the local league's success once they join.

The MCA reported an overwhelming interest, receiving over 2,800 entries for the event. To attract top talent, they are considering a pay scale of Rs 15 lakh for each 'icon player.' The league's revival is expected to significantly contribute to the development of cricket in Mumbai.

