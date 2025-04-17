Left Menu

Arshdeep Singh Credits Punjab Kings for His Growth and Tackles Online Trolls with Humor

Arshdeep Singh, dynamic fast bowler for Punjab Kings, highlights the crucial role played by his IPL franchise in his development. In a candid interview on 'Kandid with Kings,' Singh discusses his early responsibilities, growth as a player, and humorous handling of social media trolling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:04 IST
Punjab Kings left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh (Photo/ PBKS Media). Image Credit: ANI
In a revealing discussion on the 'Kandid with Kings' series, Punjab Kings' fast bowler Arshdeep Singh attributed much of his growth as a player and individual to the responsibilities entrusted to him by his IPL franchise. Speaking with host Sahiba Bali, Singh shared insights into how being given substantial roles early in his career with Punjab Kings catalyzed his development both on and off the field.

Singh, who has been with the team for seven years, expressed how the sense of seniority and responsibility was felt soon after his inaugural season. 'Being perceived as a senior player after just a year was significant,' Singh stated in a PBKS press release, 'and it forced me to approach the game with seriousness, particularly during high-pressure moments, knowing the team's performance could hinge on my actions.'

Beyond the cricket pitch, Arshdeep also shed light on his outlook towards social media trolling. Certainly no stranger to ups and downs in his nascent career, the bowler has found humor in fan reactions, claiming, 'The memes and messages people create are entertaining. I used to save them for future laughs, but now I prefer just enjoying their creativity in the moment.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

