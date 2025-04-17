Legendary Lion: Sexton's Next Coaching Chapter

Johnny Sexton, the former Ireland captain, is poised to embark on a new coaching journey as part of Andy Farrell's staff for this year's British & Irish Lions tour of Australia.

After his remarkable playing career, spanning Ireland, Leinster, and Racing 92, Sexton joins a knowledgeable coaching team alongside Simon Easterby, Andrew Goodman, and John Fogarty.

His transition to coaching will see him take up a full-time role with the Irish Rugby Football Union, working with national age-grade teams starting August 1.

