Left Menu

Legendary Lion: Sexton's Next Coaching Chapter

Ex-Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is set to join Andy Farrell's coaching staff for the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia. He will later assume a full-time role with the Irish Rugby Football Union, aiding both men's and women's national age-grade teams, sharing his vast experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:48 IST
Legendary Lion: Sexton's Next Coaching Chapter
Johnny Sexton

Johnny Sexton, the former Ireland captain, is poised to embark on a new coaching journey as part of Andy Farrell's staff for this year's British & Irish Lions tour of Australia.

After his remarkable playing career, spanning Ireland, Leinster, and Racing 92, Sexton joins a knowledgeable coaching team alongside Simon Easterby, Andrew Goodman, and John Fogarty.

His transition to coaching will see him take up a full-time role with the Irish Rugby Football Union, working with national age-grade teams starting August 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025