Racing Ahead: Saudi Arabia's Karting Revolution

Saudi Arabia is making strides in developing a robust motorsport scene, particularly by expanding access to karting for all, including women, according to four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel. This is part of a broader movement following the country's first Formula One race in 2021.

Key advancements include the 'Race 4 Women' grassroots event initiated by Vettel and the inclusion of the all-female F1 Academy as a support series. Notably, Saudi female racers like Reema Juffali and Farah AlYousef are gaining recognition in the sport.

Vettel emphasizes the need for Saudi Arabia to invest in infrastructure for motorsport at the grassroots level to nurture local talent. The country hosts significant racing events like the Dakar Rally and Formula E, amidst ongoing debates about its human rights record.

