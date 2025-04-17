Left Menu

Racing Ahead: Saudi Arabia's Karting Revolution

Saudi Arabia is developing its motorsport scene by making karting accessible, especially for women. This effort was praised by Sebastian Vettel, following the 'Race 4 Women' event. With expanded racing programs, Saudi Arabia aims to nurture its talent through increased investment in youth infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:10 IST
Racing Ahead: Saudi Arabia's Karting Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia is making strides in developing a robust motorsport scene, particularly by expanding access to karting for all, including women, according to four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel. This is part of a broader movement following the country's first Formula One race in 2021.

Key advancements include the 'Race 4 Women' grassroots event initiated by Vettel and the inclusion of the all-female F1 Academy as a support series. Notably, Saudi female racers like Reema Juffali and Farah AlYousef are gaining recognition in the sport.

Vettel emphasizes the need for Saudi Arabia to invest in infrastructure for motorsport at the grassroots level to nurture local talent. The country hosts significant racing events like the Dakar Rally and Formula E, amidst ongoing debates about its human rights record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025