India's Leap in Anti-Doping: Athlete Passport Management Unit Launched
India's Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated an Athlete Passport Management Unit (APMU) at the National Dope Testing Laboratory, enhancing the country's capability to track athletes' blood and steroid profiles and combat doping. This makes India the 17th nation globally to have such a dedicated facility.
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has unveiled a cutting-edge Athlete Passport Management Unit (APMU) at the National Dope Testing Laboratory, marking a significant advancement in India's fight against doping.
The new facility allows for continuous monitoring of athletes' biological profiles, identifying potential doping through irregular data patterns without focusing on banned substances directly.
This initiative aligns with World Anti-Doping Agency guidelines and positions India alongside global leaders like the USA, China, and Australia in the fight for fair play in sports.
