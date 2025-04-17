Left Menu

Pierre Kaiser's Inspirational Journey in Amputee Football

Pierre Kaiser, a 35-year-old amputee, balances playing football in both an amateur league with TSV Brand and in the elite German amputee football Bundesliga. Despite losing his leg in an accident in 2007, he remains passionate about the sport and is influential both on and off the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:21 IST
Kaiser

Pierre Kaiser showcases remarkable determination on the football field, even as he balances between amateur and elite amputee leagues. Having lost his leg in 2007, Kaiser plays for TSV Brand's second team, making a significant impact during his debut, as highlighted by Coach Ulf Forster.

Despite the challenges of matching his teammates' speed and enduring full matches, Kaiser continues to thrive. His journey took an intriguing turn when a neighbor convinced him to join the Bavarian club, leading to memorable contributions such as helping set up a key goal during a match.

As he trains weekly, Kaiser also participates in the German amputee football Bundesliga. His commitment extends beyond playing; he is working to establish an amputee football team in Eckental, underscoring the inclusive nature of football for all. (Editing by Toby Davis)

(With inputs from agencies.)

